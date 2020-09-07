Vera Bradley introduces mask line, increases profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley announced last week that there was an increase in profit of nearly $13 million compared to the same time frame from last year. The company believes it is partly caused to the introduction of a mask line.

The masks were introduced in response to COVID-19, and the company says it helped boost online sales.

“They really started in the sample room. A few people in the sample room just really wanted to help out and figure out how we could help people fighting COVID. So we started making them all over the world making millions of them,” Said Rob Wallstrom, CEO of Vera Bradley.

A percentage of each mask sold is donated to frontline workers. To date, over $630 thousand was raised for the American Nurses Foundation.