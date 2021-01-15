Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer announces 2021 Classic events schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer announced Friday that its signature Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic fundraiser will be held Sept. 17 – Sept. 20.

“The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic is a much-loved tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of fun and friendly competition to invest in breast cancer research and connect in our shared commitment to end breast cancer,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “Every volunteer, participant and sponsor adds compassion and inspiration to our important work.”

Historically, the fundraiser’s events have been held annually during the first weekend of June. However, amid continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation made the decision to host the 2021 Classic in the fall when COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to be more widely available.

The foundation said that this year, the fundraiser will include a 9-Hole Women’s Golf Tournament at Orchard Ridge Country Club and an 18-Hole Women’s Golf Tournament at Fort Wayne Country Club, both to be held on Sept. 20. Interested participants, sponsors and volunteers can visit https://www.verabradley.org/events for event updates.

Funds raised from the events support the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, the foundation said. The IU Cancer Center is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

To date, the foundation has contributed $36 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research. Despite the cancelation of its 2020 in-person fundraising events due to COVID-19, the foundation raised $1.4 million for breast cancer research last year.

For more information and updates on the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, please follow Vera Bradley and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer on Facebook and @verabradley and @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.