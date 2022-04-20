INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has donated $12.5 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine to support “new research to harness immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment.”

The IU School of Medicine announced the gift on Wednesday.

In a statement, the school said the money would be used “to help launch immunotherapy research efforts to develop better therapies for triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer that is often not responsive to hormone therapies and is resistant to chemotherapy.” Immunotherapy uses the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells, the school explained.

All told, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has committed $50 million to breast cancer research since 2000.

“Our goal is to have a breast cancer diagnosis become an inconvenience rather than an overwhelming presence,” said Ruth Cook, chair of the Vera Bradley Foundation board. “We are confident our new pledge of $12.5 million will mean more women can enjoy long and thriving lives well beyond their breast cancer diagnosis.”