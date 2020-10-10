Vera Bradley continues its mission amidst the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A local organization that usually hosts events to help fund breast cancer research canceled many of its events.

The Vera Bradley Foundation made the decision to cancel its classic events.

However, the organization already purchased material for it. Volunteers used that material to make masks. The masks were a hit, and helped fund the organization’s mission: Raising funds for research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by breast cancer.

See the interview above with executive director, Lynda Houk.

