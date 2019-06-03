Vera Bradley Classic raises over $1M for breast cancer research

It was another busy year for the Vera Bradley Classic, but it was lucrative.

The 26th weekend-long event wrapped up Monday night with a celebration dinner at Sycamore Hills. There, it was revealed that $1,006,083 had been raised to support breast cancer research.

The charity and fundraising event started with the Pink Pickleball Tournament Saturday at Indiana Trails Park. It was the first year pickleball replaced tennis. Organizers made the change in an effort to adapt to current interests and trends.

The fun and fundraising continued Sunday with Pink Yoga in the Park at Freimann Square. Hundreds of people wearing pink flooded the park to participate in relaxing yoga by the square’s fountains.

Last year was the first year for the yoga event. Organizers expanded it this year after a positive response in 2018. WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson emceed the event.

The classic continued Monday with the always-popular Women’s Golf Tournament.

This year offered an 18-hole course at Sycamore Hills Golf Club and a 9-hole course at Pine Valley Country Club.

Hundreds of women participate in the tournament each year to compete and help raise funds.

A celebration dinner at Sycamore Hills wrapped up the classic Monday night. The special event included drinks, dinner, and an inspirational program. It all led up to the reveal of the grand total raised through the Vera Bradley Classic.

Last year’s classic raised $1,005,935.

Proceeds from the annual event help support the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The research center and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer work to raise spirits, hope, awareness, and resources for the fight against breast cancer.

If you weren’t able to participate in any of this year’s events so far, there’s one more chance to get involved.

The TinCaps will host Turn the Park Pink on June 15 at 7:05 p.m. The team will wear special pink uniforms and will be raising funds to go to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.