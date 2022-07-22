FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Robert Wallstrom, who has led Vera Bradley as president and CEO since 2013, has announced plans to retire.

Vera Bradley announced the move in an investor relations news release Thursday.

Wallstrom will remain in Vera Bradley’s top spot until a successor is named, which is expected in early 2023, the release said.

As CEO, Wallstrom oversaw the acquisition of lifestyle brand Pura Vida in 2019. This year, Vera Bradley was named America’s Best Midsize Employer by Forbes.

“It has been my great privilege to serve as President and CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc. over the last nine years, and it has been a tremendous honor to work with our highly talented, creative, and dedicated team of associates,” said Wallstrom.

“I am confident the Company will thrive in the future. I look forward to continuing to guide the Company through this transition period and supporting my successor as they lead the company into the next stage of growth.”

Wallstrom will work with Vera Bradley’s board in a national search for a new CEO. Internal and external candidates will be considered, the release said.