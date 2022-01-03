Vera Bradley calls off popular outlet sale for 3rd year due to COVID

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Vera Bradley outlet sale will not happen this year.

The Fort Wayne-based bag maker has postponed the popular sale due to “continued concerns around COVID-19,” according to a post on its website. The 2020 and 2021 sales were also canceled for the same reason.

The 2022 sale was set for May 4-8 at the Memorial Coliseum.

“While we were so looking forward to being all together once again, we feel this is the best decision based on the information we have today,” Vera Bradley wrote. “Prioritizing the health and well-being of all of you, our event staff, our associates and the community at large is our most important commitment.”