Vera Bradley announces new Board of Directors member, creating 60% female board representation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley, Inc. announced Wednesday that Nancy Twine, seasoned financial executive and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Briogeo Hair Care, has been nominated to join its Board of Directors.

The company said Twine will replace director Michael Miller upon his retirement from the Vera Bradley, Inc. Board in June 2021, and with this appointment, the company will have 60% female board representation and be one of just a few public companies with a female majority board.

“We are thrilled that Nancy Twine is joining the Vera Bradley, Inc. Board,” said Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley. “Nancy’s entrepreneurial and retail experience and insight, along with her strong financial background, millennial perspective, and diverse background, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our vision of expanding our purpose-driven, multi-lifestyle-brand, high-growth company.”

Twine will join Vera Bradley Inc.’s nine other board members: Robert Wallstrom, CEO; Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Co-Founder of Vera Bradley; Kristina Cashman, former Chief Financial Officer of restaurant group Upward Projects; Robert J. Hall, Chairman of the Vera Bradley Board of Directors and President of Green Gables Partners; Mary Lou Kelley, former President, E-Commerce for Best Buy; John E. Kyees, Lead Director of the Vera Bradley Board of Directors and former Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc.; Frances P. Philip, former Chief Merchandising Officer of L.L. Bean, Inc.; Edward M. Schmults, Chief Executive Officer of Calyx Peak Companies; and Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Retail and Consumer for Google Cloud.

“As a company founded by women, for women, we are thrilled to have six strong, accomplished women serve on our Board of Directors, equating to 60% female board representation,” Wallstrom said. “We hope to see more companies close the gender gap in board composition and leadership positions. The addition of Nancy to our Board will also be an important step forward in bringing more diversity to our Company’s senior leadership.”

Vera Bradley said it is currently one of the elite 6%, or 173, public companies listed on the Russell 3000 Index with a gender-balanced board, according to 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity DirectoryTM. 50/50 Women on Boards (formerly 2020 Women on Boards), a leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender-balanced corporate boards, named Vera Bradley a “Gender-Balanced” company for its commitment to board diversity in 2020. 50/50 Women on Boards’ research showed that out of the 2,940 companies in the Russell 3000 Index nationwide as of December 31, 2020, 31% still had zero or only one woman on their boards.

Bio:

In 2014, Twine left her position as Vice President of Commodities Sales and Trading at Goldman Sachs in New York City to officially launch Briogeo Hair Care: a line of carefully crafted, clean hair care that offers effective solutions for persons with every hair type, hair texture, and ethnicity. Growing up, Twine learned to create simple, clean, homemade beauty products alongside her mother in their home kitchen, using naturally nourishing ingredients from the local health food store. These fond childhood memories, coupled with her own beauty industry research, made Twine realize she wanted to make an impact on the natural beauty world.

Today, Briogeo retails in over three thousand prestige beauty stores globally, is one of the fastest-growing hair care brands at Sephora, and is one of the largest, independent Black-owned prestige beauty brands in the U.S. The brand focuses on personalized, healthy hair routines that celebrate diversity and has received numerous accolades for its innovative “6-free” formulas (NO harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA + artificial dyes). All Briogeo products are also cruelty-free, gluten-free and mostly vegan.

In addition to serving as CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Briogeo Hair Care, Twine is an Advisor to the Sephora USA Accelerate Council.