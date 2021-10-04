VeoRide faces two scooter lawsuits

Veo is reminding riders to park their rides in an area that does not impede pedestrian traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – VeoRide, the company that provides rental scooters in downtown Fort Wayne, faces a pair of lawsuits filed in September in Allen Superior Court.

In the first, Dustin Marshall Warner says he suffered permanent injuries from VeoRide’s failure to maintain scooters properly. The second lawsuit blames a building fire on VeoRide’s failure to store scooter batteries properly.

“We have no comment at this time,” VeoRide emailed WANE 15 when asked about the litigation.

Warner’s lawsuit alleges “On or about October 3, 2019, Mr. Warner was operating a VeoRide scooter when the entire handlebar mechanism became detached from the scooter, causing Mr. Warner to crash to the ground.

“As a direct and proximate result of the crash, Mr. Warner suffered permanent and severe personal injuries, incurred and will incur hospital, diagnostic, surgical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical, and other medical expenses; suffered and will continue to suffer physical pain, mental suffering, humiliation, and loss of enjoyment of life; permanent physical disability, permanent scarring, lost wages from his employment, loss of earning capacity and/or inability to work in the future, and incurred other injuries and damages of a personal and pecuniary nature.”

Warner is asking for “an amount sufficient to compensate him for his injuries and damages.”

A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

In a separate filing, Shelter Insurance Companies says VeoRide’s “negligent actions and/or inactions” caused a building to ignite at 1629 Beach Street, Fort Wayne, where scooter batteries were stored in August of 2020. The loss was covered by the insurance company, who wants VeoRide to be ordered to cover the costs.

Monday, Judge Andrew Williams set a Jan. 31, 2022 hearing date for the case.