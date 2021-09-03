Veo tests No Ride Zone for late-night scooter rides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — VeoRide is exploring No Ride Zones for scooters in downtown Fort Wayne after discussions with the city and police department.

The test period for the No Ride Zones began this week. Monday through Friday from midnight to 5:00 a.m. and 1-5:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday in most of downtown Fort Wayne. The zone includes the area south of Fourth Street and north of Baker Street that is east of Ewing St. and west of Clay St.

Harrison Street will be open for people who need to cut through downtown north or south and Wayne and Berry Streets will be open to east and west traffic. Any area outside of the No Ride Zone will not be affected.

The restrictions are currently temporary while data is collected to see if limited scootering in those hours cuts down on large group gatherings and property damage crimes downtown. Scooters in the No Ride Zones will not power up during those hours or, if they are driven into the No Ride Zone, the engines will gradually lose power.

Operations Manager Eric Xayarath said although they have received some negative feedback from riders since making the announcement, it is important the Veo works to address concerns from the city.

“We are meeting with the city officials over the next couple of weeks to decide whether this is something that we want to see going in the future or something that we can go ahead and limit as far as timeframes and locations of no rights zones and things like that,” Xayarath said. “So there’s a lot to for discussion. Right now we were told that this is what we would like to see in Fort Wayne and in being a good partner we stepped up and said, okay, well, let’s go ahead and try this out and see what comes of it.”

During busy summer months June, July and August, the restrictions cold impact around 200-300 rides a night but Xayarath said that as we enter the cool months, that number will shrink.

Veo currently has 500 electric scooters and 100 bicycles on the market, grown from their first season in 2019 where they launched 100 scooters. Fort Wayne has shown to be one of the most popular markets from Veo after facilitating over 183,000 rides in the last year.