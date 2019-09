The city of Fort Wayne is working with VeoRide to bring bikes and electric scooters to downtown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s first ever rental scooter program is cleared for launch.

The company behind the program, Veo-Ride, will provide more public transportation downtown.

Veo-Ride currently has bikes and scooters in more than 40 cities across the country.

The big downtown debut was set for earlier this week but there was an issue at the warehouse where the scooters will be stored. The launch is now set for noon Friday, September 6.