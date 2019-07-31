Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham announces Fort Wayne show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Famous ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will make a stop in Fort Wayne on his newest tour.

The show, called “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” is scheduled to tour across the world. It features some of Dunham’s most popular characters including Walter, Peanut, and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

His Fort Wayne show will be held at the Embassy Theatre on October 24 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the Embassy box office and online. Tickets cost $57.50 plus applicable fees.