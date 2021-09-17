Vendors are ready for the return of the Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a buzz in the air at Johnny Appleseed Park, as the traditional festival is set to return this weekend after the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation last year.

Vendors are thrilled to be back and to have the opportunity to see their customers again. Crafts by Chris from Ney, Ohio, is one vendor returning this year. Owner Chris Comden sells fall items, along with doll clothes and doll furniture. Comden is very excited to be back: “Wow, it was really nice to be able to pull into the Coliseum parking lot and pull onto the grounds here and be back. I’m excited to see all the customers that we served for the last, I don’t know, it’s got to be at least 20 years I’ve been here. It’s just exciting for me. I live for this kind of day.”

The festival anticipates over 200,000 people will attend this weekend. Over 40 area charities, organizations, and churches rely on the festival as their largest single fundraiser of the year.

While there are no COVID-19 restrictions at the festival, organizers encourage anyone not feeling well to stay home and not attend. Masks are also welcome and various hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations will be distributed throughout the park.

The mission of the festival is to educate and stimulate historical interest among the general public in order to promote a better understanding of Johnny Appleseed, his life, and times.

The festival is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Saturday and from 10 AM to 5 PM Sunday. Admission is free. For more information regarding this year’s festival, visit the festival’s website.