The crash happened near the corner of Clinton and Suttenfield Streets just before 1 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, traffic was reduced to one lane.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two vehicles are damaged following a crash on Clinton St.

Police on the scene did not report any injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.