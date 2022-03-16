DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver suffered minor injuries when her vehicle overturned after a crash on U.S. 6 near Interstate 69 early Wednesday.

Police and medics were called around 7 a.m. to the interchange on a report of a crash with injuries.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Amber Brumbaugh of Butler was at the flashing yellow light preparing to turn onto southbound I-69 when she turned her Jeep Patriot into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Express cargo van driven by Brian Stewart, 53, of Syracuse.

The crash caused the SUV to overturn.

Brumbaugh suffered minor bleeding and cuts to hand, which were deemed non-life-threatening, the report said. She was treated at the scene by medics and released.