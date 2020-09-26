Two hurt in DeKalb County crash; alcohol suspected

The Kia Sorrento was travelling eastbound on County Road 40 when it veered off of the road, struck several trees and rolled onto the driver’s side.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an accident where a vehicle was totaled in DeKalb County.

The Kia Sorrento was travelling eastbound on County Road 40 when it veered off of the road, struck several trees and rolled onto the driver’s side.

There was one driver and one passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was able to exit the vehicle and call for help. The vehicle’s passenger was removed by the Corunna Fire Department.

Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.