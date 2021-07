It was found on Maplecrest Road just before I-469.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Crews are working to remove a vehicle that rolled over on Maplecrest Road just before the I-469 interchange.

Crews responded to the rolled over vehicle just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Dispatch confirmed there were no injuries from this crash.

A WANE 15 viewer submitted photos of the rolled over truck Thursday morning.

