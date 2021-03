NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle was found in the Maumee River in New Haven Monday.

Authorities were called around 10:30 a.m. to the Maumee River in the area of Portola Avenue and South River Road on a report of a vehicle in the river.

A vehicle is pulled from the Maumee River in New Haven on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A vehicle is pulled from the Maumee River in New Haven on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A vehicle is pulled from the Maumee River in New Haven on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A vehicle is shown after after it was pulled from the Maumee River on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The vehicle – a Hyundai Santa Fe small SUV – was pulled out of the water around 11:15 a.m.

It’s not clear how the vehicle ended up in the river, or who it belonged to. A DNR spokesperson said the vehicle had not been reported stolen, and no one was inside.