Vehicle pulled from icy water at St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Emergency crews responded to a water rescue at the St. Marys River on Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to the 700 block of Sherman Boulevard shortly after 8 :00 a.m

When they arrived they found a vehicle partially submerged in icy waters of the river.

At around 8:30 a.m., a tow truck was able to pull the vehicle from the water. Once the vehicle was back on land, officers tore through the driver’s side window to open the vehicle. Police officers on scene confirmed no one was inside shortly after.

Bystanders told WANE 15 they saw the car in the water and contacted police.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the car ended up in the water.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne Fire Department, Water Rescue and EMS crews responded to the call.