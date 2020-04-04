Vehicle-Only parade offers safe outdoor fun in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Meadowbrook Neighborhood Association in New Haven helped their community have some safe outdoor fun amidst Indiana’s stay-at-home order Saturday. They threw a “vehicles only” parade.

No one walked in the parade and social distancing was enforced. People in the same vehicles had to come from the same home.

“It was a great idea by our association president,” said David Dahl. “She said ‘let’s do something fun’ and I think we all threw it together in less than a week and she did a great job. It’s fun to have something to look forward to.”

“We’ve been home for over seven days now just stuck at home and it’s been gloomy and cold,” said his wife Kimberlee Dahl. “Today, was actually a nice day. We were able to get outside. They threw the parade on so that we could actually enjoy something together as a family and bring some joy back into the community.”

Most of the cars were decorated, as Mayor Steve McMichael’s vehicle led the charge past about 800 homes.