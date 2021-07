FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle hit a utility pole west of downtown Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

Police were called just after 9 a.m. to Illinois Road near the split from West Jefferson Boulevard on a report of a crash. There, a vehicle struck a utility pole and brought it down.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.