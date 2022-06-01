FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard.

According to police, the driver – a woman – was headed south on Kentucky at a high speed when her vehicle hit three parked cars at the intersection with Northwood Boulevard. The vehicle hit one car head-on, which was then pushed into the other vehicles.

The woman was taken from the scene in serious condition, police said. No one else was hurt.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.