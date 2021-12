An INDOT camera shows traffic on Interstate 69 stopped at the Hollopeter Road overpass. (INDOT)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle fire stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 69 north of Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 there was a vehicle fire in the area of the 318 milemarker, a mile north of the Union Chapel Road interchange.

Traffic along the interstate was stopped. INDOT showed traffic stopped from the Auburn Road/Vandolah Road overpass north to the C.R. 60 overpass in DeKalb County.

I-69 SB: Vehicle on fire from CR 68 to Union Chapel Rd (MM 319.9 to MM 317.3, 1 to 4m N of Fort Wayne). For the next two hours. All lanes blocked. https://t.co/iqcj3QDZsK — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) December 30, 2021

Traffic was flowing again by 4:40 p.m., dispatchers confirmed.