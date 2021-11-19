VIDEO: No injuries reported in vehicle fire that shut down I-69 north of Auburn

AUBRUN, Ind. (WANE) – No one was injured in a vehicle fire that shut down I-69 north of Auburn Friday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the area of southbound I-69 near 330 mile marker on reports of a vehicle fire.

When police units arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed. The driver was out of the vehicle and unharmed.

I-69 southbound was shut down for roughly five minutes while the Auburn Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The vehicle was a total loss, the department said.