Motorcyclist killed after car crosses center line on curve in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was killed after a vehicle crossed the center line while taking a curve in the road and hit him head-on Tuesday.

At approximately 2:06 p.m., Noble County Emergency Personnel was dispatched to 8303 Angling Rd for a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Through witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, officials report that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by John M. Kay, 33, of Wolcottville, was traveling south on Angling Road. While taking a curve in the road, his vehicle was left of the center of the roadway and hit a 1954 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Raymond J. Fleck, 64, of Rome City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kay was taken to an area hospital for chemical tests, officials report.

This incident is still under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.

Agencies assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department were the Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville Fire Department, Rome City PD, Noble County EMS and the Indiana State Police.