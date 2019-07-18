Vehicle falls on woman at salvage yard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle fell on a woman at a Fort Wayne salvage yard Thursday, leaving her hurt.

Police and medics were called around 3 p.m. to LKQ Pick Your Part at 4820 Moeller Road.

Authorities told WANE 15 that a woman was at the salvage yard getting brake parts off of a vehicle. The woman jacked up one corner of the vehicle and had her legs under the vehicle, but when she pulled her legs out, she kicked the jack, authorities said.

The jack collapsed and the vehicle fell, crushing the woman’s leg.

The woman was in the yard alone and she screamed for help, authorities said. Eventually someone came to help her.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.