FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle slammed through a fence of Lindenwood Cemetery and caught fire Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. along Lindenwood Avenue. There, a vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and crashed through a fence. Inside the cemetery property, the vehicle caught fire.

Police and firefighters closed Lindenwood Avenue while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Medics could be seen treating at least one victim. Their condition was not known.

It’s not clear why the vehicle left the roadway.