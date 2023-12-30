FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wells Street business sustained serious damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the front of the business.

The initial call for the crash came in at 12:20 p.m. Saturday according to Fort Wayne Police logs. Officers responded to calls of a traffic accident in the 1400 block of N Wells Street where they found a vehicle crashed into the front of a building.

Burger Dairy located at 1412 N Wells Street sustained serious damage Saturday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the crash according to dispatch but Burger Dairy, located at 1442 N Wells Street, took significant damage to the front of the building. The door remained intact while both the brick under the window and the window itself sustained damage.

It is not confirmed at this time whether the business is open.