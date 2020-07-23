Vehicle crashes into computer software store front

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A vehicle drove through Inside Edge Computers’ store front windows located on Coldwater Road Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the store at approximately 8:56 a.m. following a report that an SUV had driven into the store front windows. The vehicle went over the sidewalk curb before going into the store, officers say.

All but one of the floor to ceiling windows were damaged.

When WANE 15 arrived to the scene, the vehicle had already been removed from inside the store.

No one was injured in the crash.