Vehicle crashes into building; reason unknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening. Driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to dispatch.

FWPD was dispatched to 4202 Maplecrest Rd at 10:21 p.m. on reports of a crash with injuries.

Dispatch told WANE 15 that the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dispatch said that they are advising drivers avoid the area.

It is unknown why the vehicle crashed, who was driving, and if anyone was inside the building.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.