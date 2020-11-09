Vehicle crashes into building on Maumee Ave; lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a “traffic accident with injuries” Monday afternoon.

FWPD were called to the intersection of Maumee Avenue and Ohio Street on reports of a crash with injuries at 4:27 p.m., according to the FWPD activity log.

From photos sent in by a WANE 15 viewer, it appears that a vehicle crashed into a building.

No information has been released on who is involved, the conditions, why the crash occurred or which building was hit.

Dispatch says that Maumee Avenue is down to one lane in the area.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.