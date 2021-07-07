Vehicle crashes into a train, drivers should avoid the area

It happened in Dunfee on County Line Rd between SR 14 and Bass Rd.

ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a car to crash into a train on the West side of the county.

Fort Wayne Dispatch told WANE 15 that as of 6:54 a.m. Wednesday, the train was still blocking traffic in Dunfee on County Line Road between State Road 14 and Bass Road but no one was hurt in the crash.

The vehicle was heading northbound when the crash occurred. No word on how long traffic will be affected within the area.

WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.