It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday. WANE 15 was told the vehicle crashed into an air conditioning unit next to the bank.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Investigators are trying to figure out what lead up to a car crash at the 1st Source Bank on Dupont Road.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday. WANE 15 was told the vehicle crashed into an air conditioning unit next to the bank.

No word on if anyone is anyone is hurt. Police are currently on scene investigating the incident.