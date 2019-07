Indiana Michigan Power says the outage happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Power is back on for over 1,900 customers after a vehicle crash caused the outage Monday morning. Indiana Michigan Power‘s website shows power was lost just before 1 a.m.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of East Wallace Street around 12:30 a.m. No injuries were reported in the crash. Power was restored just before 6 a.m.