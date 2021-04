FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A vehicle caught on fire at Upstate Metal Recycling Friday afternoon and created a large, dark smoke cloud that could be seen for miles.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department activity log, crews were dispatched to the recycling center at approximately 4:47 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Zane Ginter

Crews at the scene told WANE 15 that a vehicle was on a rack that caught fire and, “it looked impressive but it was nothing more than a trash fire.”