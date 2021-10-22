Vehicle catches fire in traffic backup from crash that left 1 injured in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor left a woman injured Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of C.R. 00N and C.R. 39 on reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Responding crews report that a 2016 Dodge Caravan, driven by Jasmine Chriswell, 31, of Garret, was at a stop sign at the intersection. When it continued east it was t-boned by a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Heidi Woodworth, 42, of Fremont. After the initial hit the Dodge crashed into a stopped 1995 International 400, driven by Robert Farver Jr., 67, of Ashley.

Chriswell was taken to an area hospital and was later released, police report.

During the crash investigation, a separate vehicle that was stopped in the traffic backup caught fire. Police and fire crews extinguished the fire. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

