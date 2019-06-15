VA’s new mission: expand services

President Donald Trump signed the MISSION Act into law a year ago. Now, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) is using that law to expand healthcare options for veterans.

The VA says the new law allows VA care providers to recommend veterans go to local hospitals to get the care they need sooner. If a VA care provider determines a veteran cannot be seen in less than 20 days for primary care or less than 28 days for specialty care, that provider can recommend veterans go to a local hospital.

“What the VA MISSION Act does is it allows veterans to have the care they need when they need it and where they need it,” said heather Tarr, a supervisory health systems specialist for the VA. “It gives veterans greater access to care and greater options in where they go to receive that care.”

Some veterans are excited about their future healthcare with this law.

“I really like it because I’ve literally gotten in a skydiving accident before and instead of going somewhere local, I had to drive an hour and 40 minutes here to Fort Wayne for them to look at me and determine ‘yeah, it’s broken. We need to do this with it,'” said Justin Baker, a veteran who comes to Fort Wayne for healthcare but lives in South Bend. “So, I think it’s awesome.”

Local hospital groups in Fort Wayne told WANE 15 News they are excited about the expanding opportunities to give health care to veterans.

IU Health said in a statement to WANE 15 News, “We want to improve access to care for our veterans, so when we heard about the MISSION ACT, we wanted to be part of the initiative.”

Parkview Hospital has not responded to our request for comment.

Lutheran Health network said in a statement they “look forward to learning more about how the MISSION Act may provide even more access to those who have served our country so bravely.”

The VA is hosting a benefits fair on June 20th at the Parkview Mirro Center. The event runs from 10 in the morning to 7 at night. You can find more information about the benefits you’d be eligible for there and here.