Van Wert twins celebrate 90 years with birthday parade

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — A birthday parade was thrown for a pair of twins turning 90 years old after the pandemic forced their family to cancel the party.

Twin sisters Leone Pollack and Ione Owens have lived in Van Wert County their whole lives. May 18 marks their 90 birthday, but the pandemic prevented their family from throwing the big party they had planned.

“Back in January, we had wanted to do a big celebration because this is pretty special, twins turning 90, and we had rented a church hall for a open house celebration,” said Lana Davies, Pollack’s daughter. “Well, that fell through because of COVID.”

Davies and her siblings switched gears and instead asked people to come out for a birthday parade.It was meant to be a surprise but that didn’t last long.

“They thought it was going to be a surprise but we both take the Times Bulletin and our pictures were in that, our baby pictures were in that, and telling all about this drive-by and everything so that was the end of the surprise,” said Pollack.

Around 35 cars lined up at the Van Wert hospital and drove to Pollack’s house, where they were waiting in the driveway. The sisters say the best part was being able to have a quick word with people they hadn’t seen for a while.

“Just everybody kind of stopping and talking, you know, and not just driving by real fast,” said Pollack. “I thought it was great.

“I thought it was wonderful,” added Owens. “I didn’t know everybody but she told me who they was.”

The sisters say they aren’t sure if they’ll want a parade next year, but they did enjoy being able to see their friends and family this year despite the pandemic.