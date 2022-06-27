VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Roderick Bowen would’ve had life-threatening injuries if it weren’t for his seat belt.

Bowen was involved in a wreck May 12 on Wren-Landeck Road, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined it was his seat belt that saved him. The Van Wert resident was awarded Monday as he joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” club, an initiative by police and the state’s public safety department to recognize those who have chosen to wear seat belts, avoiding otherwise life-changing consequences.

“Mr. Bowen is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Lieutenant Timothy P. Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Bowen was presented with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate and license plate bracket.

Ohio statistics for 2021 show 565 people who did not wear seat belts were killed in crashes.