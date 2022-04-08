VAN WERT, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Van Wert, Ohio, said “all students are…safe” after bomb threats were called in to at least two western Ohio high schools Friday.

According to a report on the Van Wert Police Department‘s Facebook page, bomb threats were called at “Van Wert High School and other high schools in the area.” The department said nearby Wapakoneta High School in Wapakoneta also received a bomb threat.

Van Wert Police said officers searched the high school as well as the Goedde building out of “an abundance of caution” and found no threats.

“We have been given the all clear,” police said. “All students are accounted for and safe.”

The police department said in a news released that investigators called the phone number back and it came back to a “texting mail subscriber.”

Students were released on time.