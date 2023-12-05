VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – More than $10 million is being invested in traffic safety for Van Wert County drivers, Ohio’s governor announced Tuesday.

Three improvement projects in the county are lined up to be constructed by 2029, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine. The release said a total of $73.8 million would go toward traffic safety throughout the state in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

According to the release, the goal of the investments is to reduce the risk of crashes and increase overall safety on the road. Funding comes from ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The projects in Van Wert County include:

An overpass at Convoy Road and US 30. This $4 million project is part of ODOT’s long-range plan to close at-grade intersections along US 30, the release said. Construction is slated for fiscal year 2029.

A reduced collision U-turn intersection at US 30 and John Brown Road. The project will cost $3,260,000 with construction planned for 2028.