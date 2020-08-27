Van crashes into house during crash on Ashcroft Drive

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3100 block of Ashcroft Drive around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a crash involving a vehicle hitting a house.

Police told WANE 15 that a van was traveling east on Ashcroft Drive when it went off road, through a chain link fence. The vehicle came to rest when it hit a house.

Everyone involved in the crash unharmed, according to police.

The cause of the crash is undetermined at this time. 

WANE 15 is at the scene gathering more information.

