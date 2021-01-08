Van Buren Street bridge improvements begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division announced that improvements to the Van Buren Street Bridge over the St. Mary’s River will begin Monday.



The city says the work will require Van Buren Street to be closed from Superior Street to Pape Avenue. The closure will begin Monday and is expected to last through early August. A detour will be established using Main, Wells and Spring streets.



Primco, Inc., is the primary contractor for the work with a project investment of $2.5 million, the press release said. The improvements include the super structure replacement of the bridge and scour protection. In addition, there will be a trail constructed, wider sidewalks and a decorative railing and lighting.



The bridge was originally built in 1934 and reconstructed in 1994. It has a current load limit of 14 tons, giving it a rating of 5 out of 10. The city says that the existing pre-stressed concrete box beams are cracking, and the improvement project is necessary to prevent a future full closure of the river crossing from further deterioration of the support beams.