Valentine’s Day dates at The Clyde Theatre and The Club Room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve procrastinated on Valentine’s Day Plans, an upcoming event may be your answer. The Clyde Theatre and The Club Room at The Clyde can save your Valentine’s Day with a concert and/or a great dinner.

On February 13th, The Clyde will welcome “Richard Marx – An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs.” VIP tickets to this event are a treat to you and your sweetheart. It includes two reserved box suites, two prosecco drinks, a mini cake, dedicated waitstaff, and more. The cost is $199.

On Saturday, February 15th the Sublime tribute band Badfish hits the stage. The Clyde is giving away tickets for this concert. Click here to enter.

For other events at The Clyde Theatre, click here.

Before both shows, you can dine at The Club Room. The restaurant is connected to the music venue, making planning easy.

The Club Room’s menu features food for everyone. Click here to check out their menu.