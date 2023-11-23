FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A building just northwest of Science Central injured one firefighter while being put out.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) was alerted to a fire at 202 Jacobs Avenue.

The FWFD arrived to smoke coming out of the building, and multiple crews proceeded to search the three-story, vacant building.

A fire was found and extinguished on the third floor, leaving minor smoke and flame-related damage to the building.

In the course of finding and extinguishing the fire, one firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.