VA2K Walk & Roll event works to promote healthy lifestyles and homeless veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — VA’s 11th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless veterans.

The free event is scheduled for May 19 at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System starting at 10.a.m. The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). Participants are asked to be at the starting line 15 minutes prior to the start.

Starting/sign-in locations for each site:

Fort Wayne Campus-Gazebo

Marion Campus- Atrium/bldg. 172

Peru CBOC-River Walkway

St Joseph County CBOC

To help homeless veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation. These donations will be collected and distributed to area homeless veterans. Donations are not required to participate.

Since 2011, the VA more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.

Items that can be donated for Homeless Veterans

Cleaning Supplies (dish soap, sponges, etc.)

Laundry detergent/pods

Toilet Paper (4 packs)

Food Storage Containers

Ziploc food bags

Toothpaste

Deodorant

File Folders (accordion style)

Small/mini notebooks

Puzzles

Markers

Colored pencils

Activity books

Models

Crayons

Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Tamara Files via email at Tamara.Files@va.gov