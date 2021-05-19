VA2K Walk & Roll hopes to bring awareness to homeless veterans in Indiana

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The VA’s 11th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event was held Wednesday morning is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless veterans.

The VA2K walkers covered two-kilometers or roughly 1.25 miles at four locations:

  • Fort Wayne Campus-Gazebo
  • Marion Campus- Atrium/bldg. 172
  • Peru CBOC-River Walkway
  • St Joseph County CBOC

To help homeless veterans, participants were encouraged to bring a voluntary donation. The donations will be distributed to area homeless veterans. Donations were not required to participate.

“We have about 1.5% homeless veterans in the state of Indiana, so [we’re hoping to] just bring more awareness,” said Tamara Files, occupational health nurse at the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare Fort Wayne.

Since 2011, the VA said more than $2.7 million in donations have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.

