VA to host veteran job fair in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced it will host a Veteran Job Fair on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Grant County YMCA, located at 123 Sutter Way.

Veterans can visit WorkOne and VA Voc Rehab or call 765-674-3321 ext. 73702 for free employment services prior to the event such as registration, resume development and interview tips.

Family members of veterans are welcome to attend, the VA said.

For more information contact Abby Ehmer at 765-674-3321 ext. 73288