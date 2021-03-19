VA to host the 2nd annual Car and Bike Show

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced Friday that it will host the 2nd annual Car and Bike Show on in September.

“The Annual Car & Bike Show provides a meaningful activity for the Veterans in our Community Living Center,” the VA said.

The car and bike show will take place on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1700 E. 38th St in Marion.

Trophies, plaques and gift bags will be available for show participants, the VA said. Preregistration is requested but not required. Call 765-251-0716 to register.