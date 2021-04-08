VA to host event for veterans to receive Veteran ID Card, provide information about benefits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced it is partnering up with Adams County Veteran Services on April 24 to assist eligible individuals with obtaining a Veteran ID card as well as providing information about federal and state Veteran benefits (e.g. help filing service-connected disability claims).

A Veteran ID Card is a form of photo ID you can use to get discounts offered to Veterans at many restaurants, hotels, stores and other businesses, the VA said. You may be eligible to receive the card if you meet both criteria listed below:

Served on active duty, in the Reserves or in the National Guard (including the Coast Guard)

Received an honorable or general discharge (under honorable conditions)

“To prove your character of discharge, you will need to provide a copy of your discharge papers, along with a government-issued photo ID (e.g. Driver’s License) when you apply for a Veteran ID Card,” the VA said.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 24 at American Legion Post 468, 524 Berne Street, Berne, IN 46711.